Vince McMahon makes 'SmackDown' appearence after stepping down amid misconduct allegations

After Vince McMahon "voluntarily stepped back" from his obligations as World Wrestling Entertainment CEO and chairman amid misconduct allegations against him, he made a brief appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:33 IST
After Vince McMahon "voluntarily stepped back" from his obligations as World Wrestling Entertainment CEO and chairman amid misconduct allegations against him, he made a brief appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the Friday event, the longtime WWE fixture told the crowd, "It is a privilege as always to stand before you here tonight, the WWE universe. I'm here simply to remind you of the four words we just saw in what we call our WWE signature. Those four words are: then, now, forever -- and the most important word is together. Welcome to SmackDown!"

This follows after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that multimillion-dollar hush-money payments were made to women who alleged having sexual relationships with the wrestling-industry mainstay, reported the outlet. "McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE's creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway," the company said in a previous statement, in response to an investigation focused on him and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, at the time, McMahon issued a statement that partly read, "I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

