'Koffee with Karan Season 7' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, is all set to get back on the coffee couch with 'Koffee With Karan Season 7', which premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:01 IST
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, is all set to get back on the coffee couch with 'Koffee With Karan Season 7', which premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. Karan Johar, on his Instagram account, shares the premiere date of the new season with a special video that compiles special moments from the previous six seasons. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director captioned it, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce-a1OboWHX/ The 'Bombay Velvet' actor, enthralling the audience calls the new season as much 'Bigger Better and more Beautiful' in the announcement video.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, and the desperate wait for the new season of the show can be seen among the fans. "U bet I'm the biggest fan of this show irrespective of what netizens say any nepotism and drama over a tv show..I mean grow up,take it light at least here" a user commented. Many celebrities from Bollywood and the south cinema will mark their debut in the new season of 'Koffee with Karan'. Earlier, a rumour surfaced on social media that newlywed couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif will give their first on-screen appearance, post-marriage on 'Koffee with Karan Season 7'.

Previous seasons of Karan Johar's chat show went through a lot of controversies. Let's see what the new season brings to the table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

