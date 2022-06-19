Arjun Kapoor extends Father's Day greetings with a cute picture featuring Boney and Khushi Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a Father's Day post for filmmaker father Boney Kapoor but it seems that he could not find a picture with his dad and shared a picture featuring his father Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and posted an adorable picture of Boney with Khushi where they can be seen posing for the camera with a happy face.

In the snap, Khushi can be seen wearing a white top with blue denim while Boney opted for casual wear. Sharing the post, he wrote a funny caption, "I tried finding pictures of dad with me but only found more images of him with @khushi05k."

After this funny caption, Khushi replied to his caption, calling herself the 'Favourite Child' of Boney. She wrote, "The Favourite Child." As soon as he shared the post, fans also commented on the post and suggested him to find photos with Boney on Google.

A fan wrote, "Just Google yourself with your dad you'll get plenty of pictures together." Meawhile, Khushi posted a picture on her Instagram Stories of Boney kissing her on the forehead. She captioned it, "Happy Father's Day to my favourite person @Boney.kapoor."

Actor and Boney's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a collage of many pictures of her with Boney. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney's children from his first wife, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of the late Sridevi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria is scheduled to hit the screens on July 29. (ANI)

