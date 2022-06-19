Left Menu

Twinkle Khanna reveals special Father's Day 'ritual' followed by Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara

Father's Day is being celebrated in several parts across the globe today and Actor Akshay Kumar isn't far behind. On the occasion, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara following a father's day special 'ritual'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:33 IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Father's Day is being celebrated in several parts across the globe today and Actor Akshay Kumar isn't far behind. On the occasion, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara following a father's day special 'ritual'. On Sunday, Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring the father-daughter duo indulging in their 'annual ritual' of picking fruits from their garden. Along with the video, Twinkle wrote, "The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time."

She further added," They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads :) Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K." In the video, Akshay and Nitara were spotted standing in front of a Jamun tree, Akshay could be seen helping his daughter Nitara in plucking the berries hung on a higher branch. They were also seen putting the fruits in a bowl after a brief fruit plucking session.

Reacting to the post, Akshay dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Twinkle's friend, actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Aww.." in the comment section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently busy working on several projects including 'Selfie' and a remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

