Left Menu

Sunny Leone spends 'amazing day' with husband and kids

Actor Sunny Leone shared a heartwarming Father's Day post on social media, spending an 'amazing day' with her husband Daniel Weber and her three kids in Dubai.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 05:25 IST
Sunny Leone spends 'amazing day' with husband and kids
Sunny Leone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

Actor Sunny Leone shared a heartwarming Father's Day post on social media, spending an 'amazing day' with her husband Daniel Weber and her three kids in Dubai. "Us and our not-so-small babies! Happy Fathers Day... It was an amazing day with you! You are an amazing father to our little nuggets! Thank you for being you!" captioned Sunny on Instagram.

The beautiful family picture showed Sunny with Daniel and her three kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher against the stunning locations of Dubai. All four of them were smiling in the picture. Sunny donned a pretty colourful, striped dress while Daniel sported a chic, printed shirt with black trousers. As for the kids, all of them wore casual attire, perfect for a vacation, with their face masks dangling from their necks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny would be seen next in Tamil movies like 'Quotation Gang,' alongside Jackie Shroff and 'Oh, My Ghost', a horror comedy slated to release this year in 2022. Sunny was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Rangeela', helmed by Santhosh Nair starring Malayalam actors Suraj Vasudevan Nair, Aju Kurian Varghese, and Salim Kumar to name a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022