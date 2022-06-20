Left Menu

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently shared some of his handsome pictures on social media, looking dapper as usual.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 05:35 IST
Sidharth Malhotra exudes style in his latest pictures
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently shared some of his handsome pictures on social media, looking dapper as usual. "Kho gae hum kaha? Rango sa ye jahan" captioned the 'Ek Villain' star on Instagram.

In the first picture, Sidharth was seen wearing a tangerine-coloured suit with a beige shirt beneath. He struck a casual pose, with one hand in his pockets, looking like a gentleman. The actor sported a pair of blue loafer shoes, which levelled up his style quotient. The second image gave a glimpse of a more close-up look of Sidharth. He had a subtle smile on his face, and his piercing gaze must have won a lot of hearts of his fans. He also carried a blue napkin in his pocket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God' which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022. 'Thank God' also stars actor Rakul Preet. Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice of life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

