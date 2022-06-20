Left Menu

Bhuvan Bam's 'BB Ki Vines' completes 7 years

The Delhi-based YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, on his Instagram account, shared a heartfelt note, to thank all his followers as his channel 'BB Ki Vines' completes its 7 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:24 IST
Bhuvan Bam's 'BB Ki Vines' completes 7 years
Bhuvan Bam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-based YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, on his Instagram account, shared a heartfelt note, to thank all his followers as his channel 'BB Ki Vines' completes its 7 years. "7 years of BB Ki Vines.Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this journey. Every comment and share has helped me improve as an artist. Every criticism has shaped me personally. I might be inconsistent, but I promise to deliver better each time. Just stay with me and I won't disappoint. A tight hug to all my lovelies (hate the word 'fan') for all their patience and trust. You know who you are! #7YearsOfBBKV" Bhuvan Bam wrote in the caption.

In the picture, the YouTuber can be seen posing backwards in a Manchester City Football Jersey with his name written on it, and many fans asked the 'Dhindora' web series actor if he is a Manchester City fan? 'BB ki vines' is India's one of the most loved YouTube channels, solely operated by Bhuvan Bam. With over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, 'BB Ki Vines' is among the top 5 Indian YouTube channels.

Soon after Bhuvan shared the post, all his 'lovelies' (as he hates the word 'FAN') flooded into the comment section and praised the YouTuber for entertaining them. "I love you BB.... Keep growing... It's been 7 years. N lot more to come ... Will be with you always . Tight hug" a user commented on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhuvan Bam recently announced his digital debut web series 'Taaza Khabar' which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and is currently under production. Earlier the YouTuber was seen in his home production web series 'Dhindora' which streamed on 'BB Ki Vines' YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022