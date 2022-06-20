Left Menu

International Criminal Law Body Confers Special Recognition to JIBS Director

Sahni has been conferred with a special recognition award by the International Criminal Law Association for his pioneering work at the intersection of law and psychology. It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Sahni has earlier also been awarded the Medal of Honor by the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the most prominent academic institution in Serbia.

Monday, 202 June, 2022: India's renowned behavioural scientist and Director of Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS)−Prof. of Eminence (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni has been conferred with a special recognition award by the International Criminal Law Association for his pioneering work at the intersection of law and psychology. The award was conferred during the international scientific conference on "Open Issues of International Criminal Law and Reform of the Criminal Legislation of the Republic of Serbia" held in Zlatibor, Serbia earlier this month. Expressing gratitude over the announcement Dr. Sahni said: "It is indeed a moment of delight for me that the work produced by me, and my organization [JIBS] is gaining more recognition. We would continue to work at the intersection of criminal law, behaviour, and psychology." We are also focused on working on other aspects of the law and crime including victimology and forensic sciences, and in that direction, our research centers at JIBS− Centre for Criminology & Forensic Studies and Centre for Victimology & Psychological Studies− are producing excellent work," added Dr. Sahni, who was recently also elected as the Vice President of the World Society of Victimology (WSV). It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Sahni has earlier also been awarded the Medal of Honor by the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the most prominent academic institution in Serbia. As a distinguished academic he has also published more than 40 research articles in international and national indexed journals and has 19 books to his credit.

