Last prayers of Afghan Sikh killed in Kabul gurdwara attack held in Delhi

The 'Antim Ardas' (last prayers) of Savinder Singh, an Afghan Sikh man, who was killed in a terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan, was held here on Monday. Singh's family members paid their tributes to the departed soul at Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Tilak Nagar.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also met his family and read Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to them.

''Paid my condolence to Sdr Arjeet Singh Ji, the son of Shaheed Sardar Savinder Singh ji who attained Shaheedi (martyrdom) in the cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Interacted with other members of the bereaved family during the Antim Ardas today,'' Puri said in a tweet. ''Conveyed heartfelt condolence message of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji to members of the Sikh Sangat on the martyrdom of Shaheed Sardar Savinder Singh ji in the dastardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul,'' he added.

Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighborhood on Saturday became the latest target of the attack on the minority communities' places of worship in Afghanistan. Two people were killed in the attack, one being Singh.

Several blasts tore through Gurdwara Karte Parwan while Afghan security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it ''an act of support'' for the Prophet.

