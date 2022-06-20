Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' to be premiered at London Film Festival

Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dobaaraa' is all set to premiere at London Film Festival on June 23. Taapsee will present the film along with director Anurag Kashyap at the opening night gala of the prestigious festival.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies (a new wing under Balaji Telefilm) and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena, 'Dobaaraa' is touted as a new age thriller. It is the official Hindi adaption of Oriol Paulo's 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage The film also stars Pavail Gulati who earlier shared screen space with Taapsee in 'Thappad'.

Apart from 'Dobaaraa', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Shabaash Mithu', which is based on the life of cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who redefined the gentleman's game not only in India but globally too. A few days ago, Mithali announced her retirement from all of forms of cricket.

Paying tribute to Mithali, Taapsee said, "There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there's Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned." She added," Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to womens cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough."

'Shabaash Mithu' will be out in theatres on July 15 and 'Dobaaraa' is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 19. (ANI)

