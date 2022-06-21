Yoga has no barriers of age, caste or religion: Vice Prez

Yoga has no barrier of age, caste, geography, or religion and everyone should make the ancient physical fitness regime a part of their daily routine to reap its rich benefits, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Addressing the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations organized here by the Ministries of Culture and Ayush, he said, ''Yoga is time-tested. Yoga has no barrier, no age, no caste, no region, no religion. That's why it is universal.'' He complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the United Nations and popularising it across the globe.

Yoga is for harmony, unity, and integrity of the country as well as the body and mind, he noted.

Observing that Yoga makes one physically fit and mentally alert, he said it is a great gift given by our forefathers to humanity.

Though Yoga is ancient, it is 'timeless'.

Highlighting the various benefits of Yoga, Naidu said: ''Practice Yoga, propagate Yoga, profess Yoga, be proud of Yoga. This is my advice to all of you. This International Day is meant for making the present generation realize the importance of Yoga''.

The theme of the Day this year is 'Yoga for humanity' and it signifies the role Yoga can play in the overall physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of the world. ''The COVID-19 has not only impacted our physical health but has also led to increasing instances of mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression. Therefore, practicing Yoga becomes even more imperative to build resilience and improve our health holistically in these difficult times,'' the VP said.

''World peace is very much required. Peace is the prerequisite for progress. If you have tension, you cannot pay attention.'' The Vice President conveyed his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of IDY and to all those participating across the globe in events related to the Day.

He lauded the Ministries of Ayush and Culture for organizing the event in Hyderabad.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, star shuttler PV Sindhu, a popular film actor of 'Major' fame Adivi Sesh and others were present on the occasion.

