Yoga increases spiritual power: MoS Meghwal

Yoga increases spiritual power through asanas, pranayama, and meditation, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture was speaking at a Yoga Day event organized by the National Institute of Ayurveda at Jantar Mantar here.

He practiced yoga along with others in the morning.

Vice-Chancellor of the institute Sanjeev Sharma said a series of programs to mark the International Yoga Day has been carried out for the last 100 days in the city during which yoga has been organized at places such as the iconic Hawa Mahal and Jal Mahal. Yoga awareness rallies and other activities have also been held, he said.

''The main objective of these programs is to spread the message among the people that yoga is very important for our physical, mental, spiritual health and long healthy life,'' he said.

