Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor to launch 'Shamshera' trailer in multiple cities

Ranbir Kapoor along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are all set to travel to three different cities to launch the trailer of their film 'Shamshera'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:09 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ranbir Kapoor along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are all set to travel to three different cities to launch the trailer of their film 'Shamshera'. Excited about kick-starting the promotions, Ranbir said, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that. We are all looking forward to that and it will be fun to promote this film and market this film with Sanju Sir, Vaani and Karan Malhotra (director)."

Sanjay Dutt, too, expressed his excitement about the trailer launch. However, the names of the cities have not been disclosed yet. "I have seen Shamshera and I'm sure that it is a film that will connect to the whole of India. We are going to launch our trailer in multiple cities and we want to meet and connect to as many people as possible with our trailer. A film like this is an out an out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about the quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on," he shared.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Shamshera, while Sanjay essays Ranbir's arch-enemy.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

