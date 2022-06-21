Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Vancouver concert to Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, Sandeep Singh Sandhu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:57 IST
Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Vancouver concert to Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, Sandeep Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh remembered his ''brothers'' Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu during his concert in Vancouver, Canada. Dosanjh, who performed at the Rogers Arena, took to Instagram on Monday night and uploaded the video with the caption, ''One Love''.

The clip featured Dosanjh singing and giving a speech in Punjabi, as the digital screen behind him read, ''This show is dedicated to our brothers'', with pictures of popular Punjabi singer Moosewala, Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May. While Deep Sidhu died in February in a road accident in Sonipat, Haryana, Sandeep Singh Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar.

On Monday, the Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022