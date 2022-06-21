Habit of youth to project glossy picture on social media, says HC; refuses man's plea on reducing maintenance to daughter

It is the habit of youth nowadays to project a glossy picture on social media though its contents may not always be true, the Bombay High Court noted while refusing to reduce the maintenance amount to be paid by a man to his adult daughter.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was, on June 16, hearing an application filed by one Anil Mistry seeking modification of a family court order directing him to pay Rs 25,000 as maintenance to his daughter. The order copy was made available on Tuesday.

Mistry in his plea claimed his daughter was a model and as per her social media profile was earning well.

Justice Dangre, however, noted that the photographs posted on Instagram and the daughter's Instagram biography was not sufficient to hold she has independent and sufficient income.

''It is well known fact that it is the habit of the youth of today to project a glossy picture and post the same on social media though its contents may not be always true,'' the order said.

The court refused to modify the family court order and rejected the plea.

After the petitioner and his wife separated, the wife had moved a family court seeking maintenance for herself and their two children. As per Mistry, his daughter is now a major, was employed and earning decent money and, hence, does not require maintenance from him.

Mistry relied on the Instagram (social media app) account of his daughter to show that she is a model and was earning around Rs 70 lakh each month.

