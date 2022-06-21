Left Menu

Mumbai police's June 5 cycle rally enters record books

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:37 IST
Mumbai police have received recognition from India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for participation of maximum number of people in a cycle rally, an official said on Tuesday.

The rally was held on June 5 to mark World Environment Day as well as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which comprises a series of programmes to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

''A total of 5,225 persons participated and covered a distance of 95.65 kilometres in four hours. The event showed people are on the same page as Mumbai police when it comes to saving the environment by choosing alternate modes of transport like cycling,'' the official added.

