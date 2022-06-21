Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 trailer teases epic finale

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 volume 2 of its massively popular horror sci-fi series 'Stranger Things', hinting at what's to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show's penultimate season. According to Variety, the trailer shows Eleven desperately trying to make it back to her friends in Hawkins, while Brenner insists she's "not ready" at this point in her training to return to her former level of power.

He says to her, "your friends are not prepared for this fight," and adds ominously, "Hawkins will fall." While only two new episodes are debuting in volume 2, their collective length of nearly four hours will surely be enough to satiate fans searching for answers, as well as unite the four disparate storylines that have taken place over the season with very little overlap. The show will be streaming on Netflix from July 1.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, 'Stranger Things' first premiered in 2016 and immediately gained a massive, dedicated fan base. Season 4's first seven episodes broke the record for Netflix's biggest ever premiere weekend, and Season 4 is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season, amassing over 781 million hours viewed as of June 14, as per Variety. Season 4 of the series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine. (ANI)

