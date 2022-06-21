Left Menu

Groom walks off marriage over band fee in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:11 IST
A man on Tuesday walked off his wedding after a dispute between his and the bride’s side broke out over who will pay for the brass band, police here said.

One Dharmendra had brought his ‘baraat’ from Kampil in Farrukhabad to Mirzapur here, SHO, Mirzapur Police Station, Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI.

As the wedding rituals were being performed, the band demanded money from the groom's side, but they refused to pay saying they should be paid off by the bride’s side.

This gave rise of a dispute between the two would-relatives, and the groom, apparently finding his pride hurt, walked off with his procession, breaking off the ‘necklace’ he was wearing, police said.

The bride’s side too severed relations with the groom’s family after the incident, police said.

