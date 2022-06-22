Jury reaches verdict sexual assault civil case against Bill Cosby

A California jury reached a verdict on Tuesday in a civil trial in which a woman accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The jury's decision will be announced in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Cosby's accuser, Judy Huth, testified that the comedian invited her and a friend to the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, and he was 37, and forced her to perform a sex act. She told jurors that Cosby took her hand and used it to masturbate his penis. Cosby, who did not appear in person at the trial, denied the allegation. In video of a deposition shown to jurors, Cosby said he did not remember Huth. But he said the incident could not have happened because he would not have pursued sexual contact at that time with someone who was under age 18.

