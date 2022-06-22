Left Menu

Martha Stewart tests positive for COVID-19

American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:18 IST
Martha Stewart tests positive for COVID-19
Martha Stewart (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Martha took to Instagram and shared her health update with fans and followers.

"I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating," Stewart wrote. Stewart was supposed to appear at a party she planned to host at The Plaza in New York City for Mario Badescu Skin Care.

Feeling sad about skipping the event, Stewart added, "I'm heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of 'The Martha Facial' at their NYC flagship - which is a special offer of the facial I've been receiving there for more than forty years! Cheers to what I'm sure will be a fabulous event." As soon as she revealed her diagnosis, netizens flocked to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

"So sorry, feel better," a social media user commented. "Please Martha just rest. Get well real soon," another one wrote.

In addition to her beauty products, Stewart recently launched The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeart Radio earlier this month, People reported. While promoting the podcast, she opened up about her years-long friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg during an interview with Insider.

"I said, you know, Snoop, when I go to a party, all people wanna know is how is Snoop Dogg?" Stewart recalled. "And he said, 'You wanna know something, Martha? When I go to a party, everybody wants to know how's Martha.' " Stewart and Snoop have been friends since he appeared on her self-titled show Martha back in 2008, helping her cook up some mashed potatoes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022