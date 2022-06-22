Left Menu

Sarangi maestro Lakha Khan to perform at Denmark's Roskilde Festival

He sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi and Multani.Created over a half century ago in 1971, the Roskilde Festival is organised by a non-profit organisation for development and support of music, culture and humanism.The 2022 edition of the music extravaganza will be held from June 25 to July 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 13:48 IST
Sarangi maestro Lakha Khan to perform at Denmark's Roskilde Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sarangi player and vocalist Lakha Khan is set to perform at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on June 30.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the music gala is one of the largest festivals in Europe and the largest in the Nordics. Khan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, is one of the foremost exponents of Rajasthan's Manganiyar tradition.

Regarded as one of the last masters of the Sindhi sarangi, Khan straddles both the classical and folk domains, with a vast songbook that incorporates Hindu bhajans, Sufi kalaams, popular Hindi tunes, and the ancient stories and oral histories of the region, spanning the western Indian subcontinent. He sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi and Multani.

Created over a half century ago in 1971, the Roskilde Festival is organised by a non-profit organisation for development and support of music, culture and humanism.

The 2022 edition of the music extravaganza will be held from June 25 to July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022