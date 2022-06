Deepika Padukone attends event in Spain with Rami Malek

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been making waves across the globe. After representing India at Cannes 2022, she has now reached Spain for the Cartier event.

Several pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the 'Piku' star is seen standing next to Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri. Dressed in an ivory white gown, Deepika looks stunning. The gown has layers of frill on it. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a diamond necklace with a diamond. Speaking of her make-up, she opted for dewy touch.

Malek opted for a tuxedo, while Yasmine donned a red off-shoulder gown. Deepika's pictures with Rami Malek and Yasmine have left fans excited.

"Oh My God! Our DP is slaying," a social media user commented." "Woaaaah. Deepika and Rami Malek together," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. 'Pathaan' marks Deepika's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Hapyy New Year'.She is also a part of 'Project K' -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'The Intern' Hindi remake. (ANI)

