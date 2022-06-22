Left Menu

Florence Pugh boards 'East of Eden' series from Zoe Kazan

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:06 IST
Florence Pugh boards 'East of Eden' series from Zoe Kazan
  • Country:
  • United States

''Black Widow'' star Florence Pugh will headline a new limited series adaptation of ''East of Eden'' set up at Netflix.

According to Variety, Zoe Kazan of ''The Big Sick'' fame is writing and executive producing the show based on John Steinbeck's 1952 book.

Set in California's Salinas Valley over a period that stretches from the Civil War to the end of World War I, ''East of Eden'' narrates the interconnected stories of the Hamilton family, an Irish immigrant family with nine children, and the Trask family, lead by the wealthy Adam Trask.

The story eventually trains lens on the Trask family and the drama surrounding Adam, his wife Cathy and their sons Cal and Aron.

Details about Pugh's character are yet to be unconfirmed.

Interestingly, Zoe Kazan's grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the 1955 film adaptation of Steinbeck's novel. The movie was a critical hit and also won Jo Van Fleet the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Cathy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022