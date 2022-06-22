Left Menu

Sunny Deol celebrates 32 years of 'Ghayal'

Sunny Deol-starrer 'Ghayal' completed 32 years of its release on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:33 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Sunny Deol-starrer 'Ghayal' completed 32 years of its release on Wednesday. Marking the special occasion, Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a video which comprises a string of his iconic scenes from the film.

Alongside the clip, he spoke about how people struggle in the country for "justice." "#32YearsOfGhayal..The world hasn't changed much. The same struggle for justice & fight for what's right is still relevant today #Ghayal," Sunny captioned the post, leaving fans nostalgic.

"Best film. Can watch it anytime," a social media user commented. "Loved your dialogues in the film Sunny paaji," another one wrote.

"Ghayal is an evergreen film," a netizen commented. For the unversed, 'Ghayal' was produced by Dharmendra and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film starred Sunny as an amateur boxer, who goes on to avenge his brother's death. He was also jointly given a National Award (Special Jury Award), with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actress Jayabharathi.

Meenakshi Seshadri and Amrish Puri also featured in the film, which garnered a lot of appriciation for its high-voltage action and great drama. Sunny wil be be seen next sharing screen space with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki's 'Chup'. He is also coming up with 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

