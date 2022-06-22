Left Menu

Telugu film industry workers protest demanding wage hike

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:38 IST
Cinema shootings in and around the city were disrupted on Wednesday as hundreds of workers of the Telugu film industry staged a protest demanding a hike in their wages.

The workers gathered outside the office of Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation in response to the strike call given by various unions and raised slogans seeking better salaries.

The protesting workers, who included personnel from various film crafts, said their wages are revised every three years and it was due in about one and half years because of COVID-19.

They lamented that they were finding it difficult to meet household expenses in view of rising prices, including that of food items and medical expenses.

A representative of the film workers said they would work for film producers who are ready to pay wages as sought by them.

A leading film producer said they are ready to hold talks with the protesting workers on wage hike issue and that film shootings should not be affected.

