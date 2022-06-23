Left Menu

Lord Vitthal devotees reach Pune as part of annual Pandharpur pilgrimage

Amid the chants of Jai Hari Vitthal and Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram, hundreds of warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who are part the annual religious palkhi palanquin processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, reached Pune city on Wednesday evening.A large number of citizens and devotees were seen waiting on both sides of the roads to welcome the palanquins as they entered the city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 00:07 IST
Amid the chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram', hundreds of 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who are part the annual religious palkhi (palanquin) processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, reached Pune city on Wednesday evening.

A large number of citizens and devotees were seen waiting on both sides of the roads to welcome the palanquins as they entered the city. Members of the processions will take a halt in Pune on Thursday before resuming their further journey on foot to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Friday morning. Due to the pandemic for the last two years, the on-foot 'wari' (pilgrimage) was cancelled, however, this time, the warkaris were seen delighted and with full zest and zeal while taking part in the annual procession.

Every year, processions culminate in Pandharpur on the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10 this year.

