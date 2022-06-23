Left Menu

Hunter Schafer boards 'The Hunger Games' prequel

Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.Schafer made her acting debut portraying Jules in the HBO critically acclaimed series Euphoria.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 11:03 IST
Hunter Schafer boards 'The Hunger Games' prequel
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

''Euphoria'' star Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of Lionsgate's ''The Hunger Games'' prequel movie ''The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes''.

The movie is being adapted from Suzanne Collins' 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) adventures in "The Hunger Games".

According to Deadline, Schafer will feature alongside Tom Blyth and ''West Side Story'' star Rachel Zegler in the prequel.

The story of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" revolves around Coriolanus Snow, an ambitious boy who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopian country of Panem. Blyth will play the young Snow, while Zegler is taking on the role of Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus's cousin, and confidante, who advises him in everything – from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass.

The latest draft of the screenplay is by Michael Lesslie, who builds on the work of writers Suzanne Collins and Michael Arndt.

The project will be produced by Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Francis Lawrence. Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.

Schafer made her acting debut portraying Jules in the HBO critically acclaimed series "Euphoria''. She is currently working on the film ''Cuckoo'' from director Tilman Singer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022