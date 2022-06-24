Left Menu

Actor Khalid dead

Theatre and film artiste Khalid died on a movie set near Vaikom on Friday, police said. He was 70.Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy serial, was acting for a Tovino-starrer at Vaikom near here, sources said.He was found lying in the bathroom of the movie set at around 9.30 AM today.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 24-06-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 14:36 IST
Actor Khalid dead
  • Country:
  • India

Theatre and film artiste Khalid died on a movie set near Vaikom on Friday, police said. He was 70.

Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy serial, was acting for a Tovino-starrer at Vaikom near here, sources said.

''He was found lying in the bathroom of the movie set at around 9.30 AM today. The crew members took him to a nearby hospital but could not save his life,'' police said.

Well-known cinematographer Shyju Khalid, director Khalid Rahman and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid are his sons.

The post-mortem and inquest proceedings are going on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022