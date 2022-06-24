Actor Khalid dead

Theatre and film artiste Khalid died on a movie set near Vaikom on Friday, police said. He was 70.

Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy serial, was acting for a Tovino-starrer at Vaikom near here, sources said.

''He was found lying in the bathroom of the movie set at around 9.30 AM today. The crew members took him to a nearby hospital but could not save his life,'' police said.

Well-known cinematographer Shyju Khalid, director Khalid Rahman and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid are his sons.

The post-mortem and inquest proceedings are going on, police said.

