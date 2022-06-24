Tom Hanks reveals why he loves to crash wedding pictures

Left Menu

Hollywood star Tom Hanks recently during 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' shared the reason why he loves crashing wedding photos.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:37 IST
Tom Hanks (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Tom Hanks recently during 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' shared the reason why he loves crashing wedding photos. According to Fox News, while on the show, the 'Forrest Gump' actor stated that his ego goes "unchecked". Hanks said, "It's my ego, unchecked. I just can't help but think, 'What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh, I know: me!'"

The actor was present on the talk show to promote his latest biopic, 'Elvis', which stars Austin Butler as the late music icon. After Hanks admitted his love for crashing weddings, the host aired a series of photo bombs, some of which were dated to the early 2000s. While filming for 'Angels & Demons' in Rome, Hanks had taken his wedding photobombing international. The actor crashed a wedding by mistake when the Pantheon was booked for a wedding service the same day the crew was scheduled to film.

He explained, "This limousine pulled up, and it was the bride and the groom trying to 'get me to the church on time,'" adding, "And they couldn't do it because we had all this stuff going on. It was like, 'Uh, how do we fix this?' So, like a stalker, you know, 'Hey miss, miss, miss!' I knocked on the window, I said, 'Hey listen, we have a thing, but would you do me the honor of escorting you to your bridal altar?' So we did it!" In March, Hanks photobombed a bridal party's photo shoot outside the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh. Grace Gwaltney, the bride, revealed she was "shocked" to see Hanks.

In addition to crashing weddings, Hanks has recently made headlines after he jumped into action and yelled at a group of fans to "back the f--k off" from wife Rita Wilson after she was nearly knocked over while leaving dinner at Nobu in New York City, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

