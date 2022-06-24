Left Menu

Arjun Rampal showers birthday love on daughter Myra Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal has showered birthday wishes on his daughter Myra Rampal who turns a year older on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:50 IST
Arjun Rampal showers birthday love on daughter Myra Rampal
Arjun Rampal with daughter Myra Rampal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Arjun Rampal has showered birthday wishes on his daughter Myra Rampal who turns a year older on Friday. Tanking his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a video capturing Myra's beautiful pictures and moments that Arjun and she have spent together.

Calling his daughter 'Gorgeous baby girl", he wrote, " Happy birthday my gorgeous baby girl @myra_rampal couldn't resist making one more. Enjoy London." https://www.instagram.com/p/CfLUihIgEBD/

Earlier, he posted another clip for the birthday girl, a compilation of special moments of Myra with him and her sibling. He captioned the post, "Happy Happy 17th my darling most precious, beautiful baby. Always my Little. Myra Rampal, have the best day and most amazing year ahead. Love you,"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfLUGPnAqr4/ For those unaware, Arjun tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. Unfortunately, in 2019, the two ended their 21 years of marriage. The two share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and shares his son Arik with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022