Arjun Rampal showers birthday love on daughter Myra Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal has showered birthday wishes on his daughter Myra Rampal who turns a year older on Friday. Tanking his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a video capturing Myra's beautiful pictures and moments that Arjun and she have spent together.

Calling his daughter 'Gorgeous baby girl", he wrote, " Happy birthday my gorgeous baby girl @myra_rampal couldn't resist making one more. Enjoy London." https://www.instagram.com/p/CfLUihIgEBD/

Earlier, he posted another clip for the birthday girl, a compilation of special moments of Myra with him and her sibling. He captioned the post, "Happy Happy 17th my darling most precious, beautiful baby. Always my Little. Myra Rampal, have the best day and most amazing year ahead. Love you,"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfLUGPnAqr4/ For those unaware, Arjun tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. Unfortunately, in 2019, the two ended their 21 years of marriage. The two share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and shares his son Arik with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)

