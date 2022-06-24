Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani, son Anant donate Rs 25 crore for Assam flood relief

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant have donated Rs 25 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund CMRF to provide succour to people reeling under the devastating floods in Assam.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Reliance Industries Limited Managing Director for the gesture.My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating Rs 25 crore to CM Relief Fund.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:56 IST
Mukesh Ambani, son Anant donate Rs 25 crore for Assam flood relief
  • Country:
  • India

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant have donated Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to provide succour to people reeling under the devastating floods in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Reliance Industries Limited Managing Director for the gesture.

''My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating Rs 25 crore to CM Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture. This will go a long way in augmenting our flood relief measures,'' he tweeted.

Several prominent personalities, including Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, have donated to the relief fund. The Dalai Lama donated Rs 10 lakh from his Gaden Phodrang Trust, while Oil India Limited (OIL) has donated Rs 5 crore. T-series owner and music producer Bhushan Kumar has donated Rs 11 lakh while renowned singer Sonu Nigam has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the CMRF.

Assam is currently reeling under devastating floods affecting nearly 46 lakh people, and claiming 108 lives so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022