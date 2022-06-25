Left Menu

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

The track was listed at the 154 spot last Friday, while its viewership number on YouTube has gone past the 200 million mark.His murder had shocked the Indian film and music community with scores of artistes paying tribute to Moosewala on social media.From the global music community, Canadian rapper Drake had condoled Moosewalas death.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:12 IST
Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Almost a month after Sidhu Moosewala's death, the singer's track ''SYL'' has been released on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

Written and composed by Sidhu before he was shot dead in May, the new song was released by music producer MXRCI on Friday.

Since its debut, the song has amassed over 23 million views on the Google-owned video streaming platform and received 3.1 million likes.

The song's title refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of its share of the water of the Ravi-Beas river while Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district last month.

Moosewala enjoyed a huge following in India with songs like ''So High'', ''Same Beef'', ''The Last Ride'' and ''Just Listen''. Recently his song ''295'' made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart. The track was listed at the 154 spots last Friday, while its viewership number on YouTube has gone past the 200 million mark.

His murder had shocked the Indian film and music community with scores of artists paying tribute to Moosewala on social media.

From the global music community, Canadian rapper Drake had condoled Moosewala's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022