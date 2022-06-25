Left Menu

Oscar-nominated producer Duncan Henderson passes away at 72

Oscar-nominated producer and long-time member of the Director Guild of America's national board (DGA), Duncan Henderson, died at the age of 72 in Valencia, California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 23:59 IST
Oscar-nominated producer Duncan Henderson passes away at 72
Duncan Henderson (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-nominated producer and long-time member of the Director Guild of America's national board (DGA), Duncan Henderson, died at the age of 72 in Valencia, California. The news of his demise was confirmed by the DGA representatives to Variety. He passed away on Tuesday due to pancreatic cancer.

Henderson worked as a unit production manager, assistant director and producer on several notable films. He received an Oscar nomination for producing Peter Weir's 2004 movie 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World'. His other production credits include 'Dead Poets Society', 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', 'Deep Blue Sea', 'The Perfect Storm', 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', 'G-Force', 'The Way Back', 'Battleship', 'Oblivion', 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' and 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

In a statement, DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter, said, 'A DGA member for over 40 years, Duncan's level of passion, service and commitment was beyond exemplary. It is difficult to overstate how much Duncan meant to the DGA and his fellow members. His love for his Guild and its members shone brightly.' After graduating from the DGA-Producer Assistant Directors Training Program, Henderson joined the DGA in 1980 and later in 2004 became a trustee for the program. Starting in 2002, he served 10 terms on the Guild's Western AD/UPM Council, including a term as the council chair. He was elected onto the guild's national board in 2005 and served eight consecutive terms.

Apart from that, he also served as an assistant director on films like 'Halloween II,' 'Big Trouble' and 'Rocky IV.' As a DGA trainee, he worked on the films 'American Gigolo' and 'Heaven's Gate.' Henderson is survived by his wife Michelle and four children, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; European Commission grants marketing authorization to Valneva's COVID-19 shot and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022