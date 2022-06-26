Book talks of myriad encounters of cop's wife during Covid

A new book tells how a police officer's wife dealt with different challenges during the first Covid lockdown of 2020 after her husband got a new posting and they moved to a different city.

In ''Mess Diaries: Encounters of a Police Officer's Wife'', Vidya Iyer Vyas talks about her life at a Police Officer's Mess in Indore with her youngest son Atharva and cop husband Sameer as they are weathering the lockdown forced upon by the pandemic.

Her elder son Aryan was in the US and couldn't travel due to Covid-imposed restrictions.

The diary account touches upon the fears and insecurities that the author's family goes through while braving some of the ugly encounters that life throws at them.

Vyas did not have a functional kitchen of her own as she and her family were huddled at the Police Officers Mess since her husband's transfer. Her only chore since coming to Indore was doing the laundry, using her semi-automatic washing machine.

And her evening would go off ironing the accumulated load of clothes.

Vyas also talks about fulfilling new protocols every day with respect to her husband after he returned from work - disinfect his shoulder badges, lanyard, wireless set and mobile phone.

''New things were being poured out for the police force, a lot of first-time stuff exclusively for battling the virus situation. What was heart-warming was the concern being shown by the senior officers for those who would be the front liners in this battle - the constables, the ASIs and the SIs,'' she writes.

But with Covid cases only rising, the possibility of a lockdown extension made Vyas grumpier.

''The rotational tiffin system was a good arrangement for two weeks. The days too were getting hotter now…,'' she writes.

A few weeks later, the family, however, was able to find a rented accommodation.

After things slowly limped back to normal, Sameer too was back to regular policing.

''… Our bickering also got back the old flavour. Aryan realised his dream of working in an investment bank, by earning an internship with his grit and toil. Atharva has coped up well with the new school and its methods,'' the book, published by QGG, says.

