On and off screen, Aquaman's Jason Momoa fights for world's oceans

In superhero blockbuster Aquaman, popular Hollywood actor Jason Momoa plays the role of protector of the deep, but with the world's oceans under threat in real life, he is also taking the fight off-screen. "Without a healthy ocean life, our planet as we know would not exist," Momoa said with the sea behind him as he took part in an event on a Portuguese beach ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, which starts on Monday.

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women

Billie Eilish said it was a "dark day" for American women when she made history by becoming the youngest ever solo performer on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage on Friday night. The 20-year-old multi-Grammy winner made the comment midway through a crowd-pleasing set that kicked off with hit "Bury a Friend" and ended with "Bad Guy" and "Happier Than Ever".

'Top Gun: Maverick' soars past $1 billion, overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally

Paramount's all-American blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend. With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Box Office: 'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Battle for No. 1 With $30.5 Million Each

In an unusually close box office battle, "Elvis and "Top Gun: Maverick" have tied for first place in North America, with each film bringing in $30.5 million over the weekend. "Elvis" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were locked in a close battle all weekend as the King of Rock and Roll took the No. 1 spot on Friday and dropped to second place on Saturday. The final results will be tallied on Monday.

Marine Serre stretches style traditions at Paris Fashion Week

French label Marine Serre sent athletes and artists to stroll a track field runway on Saturday evening, showcasing a sport-inspired wardrobe infused with artistic references in an all-ages, open-to-the-public fashion show. Like Olympic opening ceremonies, delegations succeeded one another.

Paris Fashion Week serves up quintessential French chic with Officine Generale show

Contemporary French label Officine Generale took to a grand, column-lined courtyard in the historic Marais district of Paris for its latest collection of classic tailored designs for men and women, sending crisp poplin shirts and relaxed, pleated trousers with matching blazers down a cobblestone runway. Models marched in a straight line as a breeze tugged at the looser styles, blowing the tails of silk scarves into the air and adding drama to the evening show.

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday at a contest in Thailand billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant. The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.

