Madonna 'just plain scared' over US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Madonna was in great spirits celebrating New York Pride at Terminal 5 on June 23, Thursday night, but woke up to some 'terrifying news' the next day when she saw the news that the United States Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. "I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies. This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair," she wrote in a note posted on Instagram on Sunday, June 26, where she shared a slideshow of new photos from the earlier celebrations.

Madonna continued: "Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women's rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights then a gun." "I am scared For my daughters. I'm scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared," the star added.

"I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome. And so We Shall Overcome! We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights! Ladies are you ready........,.......... To Fight?", wrote Madonna. Madonna is among a list of countless artists who have taken to social media since Friday to voice their opinions on the disturbing Supreme Court decision. On stage, the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish addressed audiences at their live shows across the UK over the weekend: Rodrigo dedicated the tune 'F*** You' by Lily Allen to the Supreme Court, while Armstrong renounced his U.S. citizenship. (ANI)

