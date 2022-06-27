Left Menu

"Mehfil me hum toh nhi the": Check out condom brand's hilarious reaction to Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy news

27-06-2022
"Mehfil me hum toh nhi the": Check out condom brand's hilarious reaction to Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy news
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Social media got flooded with good wishes for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after the latter on Monday announced that the couple is expecting their first baby soon. Meanwhile, a post got viral on social media, where a condom brand poured their wishes on the 'Brahmastra' couple in a quirky way with an 'Ae Dil hai Mushkil' touch to it.

Durex India, on their Instagram account, dropped a funny post as their marketing strategy, which reads, "Mehfil mein Teri "hum to clearly nahi the" congratulations", with reference to the song 'Channa Mereya' from 'Ae Dil hai Mushkil'. Sharing this hilarious post, Durex India captioned, "The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir."

Soon after the post was shared it got viral on social media and fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and praised the brand for their out of the box creativity. "Pun intended creatively" a user commented, followed by a lot of laughing emojis.

"Swag hai congratulations me bi @durex.india superb," another user wrote. Durex never fails to gather all the eyeballs with its humorous memes and yet again the famous condom brand impressed the audience with its witty sense of humour.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at the 'Rockstar' actor's Mumbai residence 'Vaastu' in an intimate ceremony with closest friends and family members after dating for almost five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

