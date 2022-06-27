Left Menu

Anupam Kher shares throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor, Yash Chopra

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared an unseen throwback picture with his fans.

27-06-2022
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared an unseen throwback picture with his fans. Anupam who is quite active on social media took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a throwback picture of him with late actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Yash Chopra. The picture was taken during the film 'Chandni' in 1988.

The film which was helmed by Yash Chopra, starred Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi in the lead. In this old picture, 'The Kashmir Files' actor was seen wearing a silk shirt with black trousers and was busy eating his food. While Yash Chopra could be seen donning a formal white shirt and blazer that he teamed up with denim. And also his classic and favourite that he wore with his every outfit, a pair of black shades.

On the other hand, handsome as always Rishi Kapoor was dressed in a black-white t-shirt and black denim. He posed for the camera when his friends were busy eating. The 67-year-old actor wrote a sweet note along with the picture. The caption stated, "A pic is worth a thousand words, but memory is priceless! Miss my friends! #RishiKapoor #YashChopra ji #Simplicity #Foodies #02121988."

As soon as the actor posted the picture, fans garnered with their comments. One user wrote, 'Old is gold memory'.

Actor Darshan Kumaar also commented with heart emojis. Another fan dropped a comment, "You people have lived a wonderful life which is full of best memories and experience."

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. (ANI)

