Randeep Hoods mourns demise of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on Monday, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account and mourned the loss of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:09 IST
Randeep Hooda and Dalbir Kaur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on Monday, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account and mourned the loss of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur. Hooda portrayed the lead role in the biopic 'Sarabjit' which was released in 2016. It is said to be Randeep's one of the best performances of his career.

Sharing a throwback picture, the actor captioned, "Ghar jaroor aana" (do come to my house) was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it's people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit." The 'Laal Rang' actor shared his last memories with Dalbir Ji, "I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this lifetime. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn't care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. "Khush raho, jug jug jeeyo" (be happy and stay blessed) she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn't enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings.Om Shanti."

In the throwback picture, the actor can be seen smiling and hugging Sarabjit Singh's sister. Dalbir Kaur passed away on Sunday morning due to a heart attack at her Amritsar residence at the age of 67. She was known as one of the bravest women, who fought for her brother Sarabjit Singh, who was strayed into Pakistan in 1990 in a drunk condition and was kept behind the bars for 23 years with many serious allegations against him. He died on May 2, 2013, in Pakistan jail following a brutal attack by one of the inmates. Later, the Pakistan High Court acquitted him of bomb blast charges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

