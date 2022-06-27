Left Menu

Mallika Sherawat, Raj Kapoor's 'RK' to release on July 22

Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor-starrer 'RK' has got a release date. It will be out on July 22.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:33 IST
First look of RK film (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor-starrer 'RK' has got a release date. It will be out on July 22. Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, 'RK'/'Rkay' is touted as a "quirky comedy."

The film tells the tale of an anxious director (RK) who has finished shooting his new film, but things are not looking very bright at the edit table. He has an impending sense of doom. As luck would have it, his worst nightmare comes true when he gets a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film jumped out off the screen, wresting control of the movie's plot. Talking more about the film, Rajat Kapoor said, " Rk/Rkay is an idea that had been with me for the last 10 years almost. Slowly it evolved to find its present form. It's a mad film.. and I mean that in the best possible meaning of mad.It is unconventional, it is wacky and fun and has a distinct taste. Can't wait to share this with our audience.."

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare)also stars Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. The film has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai international film festival, River to River festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

