One Piece Chapter 1054 theories explained! Know in detail

Since the manga creator, Eiichiro Oda has announced a month of hiatus to prepare the story of the final saga, fans are eager to know the plotline of One Piece Chapter 1054. As we are far from the release of the chapter, the spoilers are yet to be out. However, we could discuss the theories of the upcoming installment based on the previously released stories.

Yes, we will definitely see how the Straw Hats Pirate starts his new journey in One Piece Chapter 1054. But there are more twists and turns left in the Wano arc before it ends.

One Piece Chapter 1053 gives a clear look at Admiral Ryokogyu who is also known as Aramaki. He is currently in Wano and heading toward the Flower Capital. He will most likely have a conflict with the Straw Hats in One Piece Chapter 1054.

Robin and Tenguyama Hitetsu are in discussion in the basement of the castle. Hitetsu reveals he is Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's dad. Robin asks him about the ancient weapons pluton. Kozuki says it is somewhere in Wano.

In One Piece Chapter 1054, Robin may go ahead in search of pluton in Wano, and Franky may come along in an attempt to recreate the ship's blueprints. During the Enies Lobby arc, he destroyed those under the threat that World Government can capture them.

However, all these are speculations. We should wait for the raw scans and the official release of One Piece Chapter 1054

Recently, Twitter user Zagrash Uchiha explained clearly how the Wano Arc actually ends soon. The final saga is about to begin soon.

"As I'm sure you all know, Oda uses symbolism, pattern repetition, and inversion as part of storytelling and worldbuilding. Over the years, the community has discovered many of these things, yet there are still many details that are overlooked."

"Oda also loves archetypes, symbolic storytelling and pattern repetition. If you analyze the current situation in the Wano and compare this with the chapters of Sabaody Arc, you will find that it is almost the identical situation with the same background events going on."

You can read the original post of Zagrash Uchiha to learn the theories of One Piece Chapter 1054. Click here to read.

One Piece Chapter 1054 will be published in Issue #34, which is scheduled to release in Japan on Monday, July 25th, 2022.

