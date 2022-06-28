Left Menu

Aanand L Rai talks about his love for stories set in small towns

Be it Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns or Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, filmmaker Aanand L Rai has beautifully showcased the stories of small towns with his films.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:47 IST
Aanand L Rai talks about his love for stories set in small towns
Aanand L Rai (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Be it Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns or Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, filmmaker Aanand L Rai has beautifully showcased the stories of small towns with his films. On the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday, Rai opened up about his love for stories set in small towns.

"I have always wanted to make India's heartland a big part of our cinematic landscape and I'm happy to see that it finally is! I am grateful for all the love that has been showered upon my films so far. It has indeed been a journey full of learnings, lessons and love. I am excited about what the future holds with small-town stories becoming increasingly popular with the audience. I hope to continue giving you films that will make you laugh, love, cry and tug at your heartstrings," he said. In August, Rai is all set to come up with his new film titled 'Raksha Bandhan', which features Akshay Kumar as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on August 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022