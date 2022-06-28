Aanand L Rai talks about his love for stories set in small towns

Be it Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns or Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, filmmaker Aanand L Rai has beautifully showcased the stories of small towns with his films. On the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday, Rai opened up about his love for stories set in small towns.

"I have always wanted to make India's heartland a big part of our cinematic landscape and I'm happy to see that it finally is! I am grateful for all the love that has been showered upon my films so far. It has indeed been a journey full of learnings, lessons and love. I am excited about what the future holds with small-town stories becoming increasingly popular with the audience. I hope to continue giving you films that will make you laugh, love, cry and tug at your heartstrings," he said. In August, Rai is all set to come up with his new film titled 'Raksha Bandhan', which features Akshay Kumar as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on August 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)