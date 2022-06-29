Updates on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Season 4’ & ‘Stranger Things Season 5’

After launching two blockbusters, Stranger Things Season 4 and The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix, Showrunner Steve Blackman tells that he has already pitched Season 4 of TUA to Netflix. Will it ever be official?

Both the Netflix series earned maximum viewership. Whilst The Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 will be released on July 1, the fifth and final season of the series was already renewed by Netflix in Feb. 2022, ahead of the Season 4 release.

In the renewal announcement, Matt and Ross Duffer said to TheWrap, "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

The directors also hinted at a spinoff of The Stranger Things in the future.

The Duffer brothers added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of 'Stranger Things'; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Now in the case of The Umbrella Academy Season 4, the third season left fans with huge cliffhangers for another season. While fans are demanding for the end of the climax, Netflix is silent on the renewal of the series for another season.

The showrunner Steve Blackman has given a clear idea that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 must happen to solve the mystery, and it will be the finale of the series.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman told TheWrap, noting a fourth season hasn't officially been ordered by Netflix yet. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Steve Blackman added that he has pitched The Umbrella Academy Season 4 for Netflix, as he had a four-season story on his head.

"I know Season 4. I always pitch it to Netflix ahead of time before I sit down with the writers, so Netflix knows what I'm proposing for Season 4," Blackman said. "I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we're going to. Since I started 'Umbrella,' I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are. I have no idea where I'm gonna go after Season 4 if we're so lucky to have more of that. So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we're lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don't know if we'll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan."

Blackman also said that there are lots to say in The Umbrella Academy Season 4. Victor and Diego's story is still untold. Are they living happily in the end?

"I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are," the showrunner said.

"So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and Stranger Things 4 vol 1 are now streaming at Netflix!

