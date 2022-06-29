The Sims 5's progress & possible release platforms revealed, what more we know!

It has been around eight years since the release of The Sims 4 and still the game continues to show its colour through beautiful expansion packs, kits, game packs etc. Despite all these, the video game aficionados are passionately waiting for The Sims 5's release for a long time, mainly after getting the hints on its development from the creators.

A few months back we had observed the Electronic Art's official website offering with new job openings where it gave clues about the development of the next generation Sims game. Maxis Europe would also be covering the development of The Sims 5, Sims Community website confirmed.

The job opportunities EA has been looking for to work on the next generation Sims Game or The Sims 5 are Character Artist (Remote in Europe), Animator, Senior Environment Artist to cite a few. This is a big evidence in support of the ongoing process in the making of The Sims 5.

We expect The Sims 5 can be released first on PC based on the previous track record. Gradually, it will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Electronic Arts can be expected to follow its tradition whenever it releases the fifth part.

The gaming enthusiasts who play on Macs can get The Sims 5 on their Apple devices. However, these are all speculations and nothing has been officially confirmed.

On the other, fans who are curious to know about The Sims 5's progress have a vital information here. Laura Miele, the Chief Studio Officer at the Electronic Arts, talked little bit on The Sims 5 (without calling it fifth installment) in one interview with VentureBeat. The interviewer asked her what The Sims lovers across the world can expect from the next Sims Game and what opportunities could there be within the franchise when it comes to multiplayer and the next generation Sims Game.

Maxis is presently working hard on the next generation Sims game, Miele said, and some of the things they would be bringing into this new Sims Game, although she didn't term it The Sims 5. "Yes, a lot of fertile ground for The Sims for sure and the idea that we will build on the tools for people to play with life (that's our brand) and the idea for people to be able to play with life together. We had The Sims Online that came out in 2002 which was around 20 years ago. We certainly were ahead of our time," Miele added.

The Sims 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the video games.