Cameron Diaz resumes acting for Netflix film 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Coming out of her self-declared acting retirement, Cameron Diaz will co-star alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film 'Back in Action'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 06:18 IST
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Coming out of her self-declared acting retirement, Cameron Diaz will co-star alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film 'Back in Action'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx made the revelation on social media, where he shared an audio clip of him speaking with Diaz and NFL great Tom Brady. "Jamie told me you wanted some advice on how to unretire when we were talking." Brady is heard adding, "And I've been unretiring very successfully." (Earlier this year, Brady said he would leave the NFL; however, two months later, he decided to come out of retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the following season).

The last time Diaz made an appearance on screen was in the Annie movie with Foxx. They both co-starred in the Oliver Stone movie 'Any Given Sunday.' 'Back in Action' will be helmed by 'Horrible Bosses' director Seth Gordon from a narrative he co-wrote with 'Neighbors' screenwriter Brendan O'Brien. The action-comedy movie's plot is being kept a secret, but filming is set to begin later this year.

Beau Bauman '(Central Intelligence)', Gordon, and his Exhibit A label will produce for Good One Productions. The executive producers are Foxx, Datari Turner, O'Brien, and Mark McNair. After appearing in her final on-screen job, Diaz announced her retirement for the first time in 2018 and has since elaborated in subsequent interviews. "When you're making a movie, it's a perfect excuse. They own you," Diaz said. "You're there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it," she said in a conversation with Gwenyth Paltrow that was posted online by Paltrow's Goop, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Charlie's Angels' movies, 'The Mask', the 'Shrek' cartoon series, and 'Something About Mary' are just a few of Diaz's numerous screen credits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

