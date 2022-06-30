Left Menu

Mandy Moore cancels tour dates due to pregnancy

American singer and actor Mandy Moore has announced that she's canceling her remaining show dates this year to focus on her health during her pregnancy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:05 IST
Mandy Moore cancels tour dates due to pregnancy
Mandy Moore (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and actor Mandy Moore has announced that she's canceling her remaining show dates this year to focus on her health during her pregnancy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement posted to Instagram, Moore wrote, "When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and make it feel too challenging to proceed."

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home," she added. Moore announced earlier this month that she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She announced the news in an Insta post with a picture of son Gus wearing a "big brother" T-shirt.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she captioned the sweet photo. The This Is Us alum and Goldsmith married in November 2018. The couple announced in February 2021 that they had welcomed their first child together, August Harrison Goldsmith.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that published last month and was pegged to her NBC drama series signing off after six seasons, Moore said she was planning to figure out what's next for her career after she completed her tour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022