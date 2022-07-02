Left Menu

Anupam Kher shares candid video with his close friend Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a candid video from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on Friday, on his social media account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 10:51 IST
Anupam Kher shares candid video with his close friend Satish Kaushik
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a candid video from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on Friday, on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a cute yet funny video that left his fans burst into laughter.

In the video, 'A Wednesday' actor was seen giving a head massage to his long-time friend and producer of 'Kaagaz 2' film, Satish Kaushik. Anupam was seen having fun banter with Satish. He stated at the beginning of the video "Producer ko khush karne ke liye dekho kya kya karna padta hai, Malish, Tel Malish."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfdxraUFO38/ Sharing the video, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "Couldn't resist giving massage to @satishkaushik2178's bald but not beautiful ( that is mine) head! On the sets of #Kaagaz2!!"

The actor recently announced his upcoming flix on his social media account. 'Kaagaz 2' to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Indian cinema. The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it's produced by Satish Kaushik production.

Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, has starred in a number of Hindi films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Lamhe', 'Khel', 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'A Wednesday', and 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' during the course of his nearly four-decade career. On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie 'The Signature' was also out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
3
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022