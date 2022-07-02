Left Menu

‘Liger’ my most challenging role: Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday said playing the role of a boxer in his upcoming film Liger was mentally and physically challenging.The upcoming sports drama, directed by Puri Jagannath of Pokkiri fame, stars Deverakonda as an underdog from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship.The 33-year-old actor said Liger is a film that took my everything.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 11:16 IST
‘Liger’ my most challenging role: Vijay Deverakonda
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday said playing the role of a boxer in his upcoming film ''Liger'' was ''mentally and physically'' challenging.

The upcoming sports drama, directed by Puri Jagannath of “Pokkiri” fame, stars Deverakonda as an underdog from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship.

The 33-year-old actor said ''Liger'' is a film ''that took my everything''. ''As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER,” he wrote on Twitter alongside his new poster from the film.

Deverakonda is best known for his work in coming-of age and romantic Telugu dramas like “Life Is Beautiful”, “Arjun Reddy”, and “Dear Comrade”.

For ''Liger'', he has collaborated with Bollywood actors Ananya Pandey, Ronit Roy and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The upcoming film is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

It will be released theatrically on August 25 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
3
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022