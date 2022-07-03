Rapper Drake makes surprise entry at 'Backstreet Boys' concert in Toronto

The American boy band, Backstreet Boys, on July 2, was joined by the sixth boy in their troupe, the Canadian rapper Drake, and his sudden appearance at the concert surprised the crowd at the Budweiser stage in Toronto. Taking to Twitter, 'Backstreet Boys' shared a video of their performance with the 'One Dance' rapper, to which they captioned, "What's better than I Want It That Way? I Want It That Way.... f/ @Drake #BSBTO #DNAWORLDTOUR"

https://twitter.com/backstreetboys/status/1543452553504886785 In the video, the 'Get Down' boy band can be seen performing their 1999 hit song 'I want it that way' with the rapper hit song ' Hold On, We're going home' merged with it.

The 'Quit Playing Games' troupe can be seen twinning in white outfits, whereas the 'Nonstop' rapper can be seen in a black t-shirt and blue denim. The backstreet boy's troupe is currently on their DNA World tour and as a part of it they were performing at the Budweiser stage in Toronto, and out of nowhere the 'One Dance' singer showed up at the stage and joined the five-member boy band.

Soon after the video was out, it got viral on social media and fans swamped the comment section with their surprised reactions and heart and fire emoticons. "I never thought i would see the backstreet boys and drake together," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "It was epic!! Still recovering. #BSBTO #DNAWorldTour" "This is the best and the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life," another fan wrote.

The 'As long as you love me' troupe announced their DNA tour under which they will be continuously performing worldwide till March 2023. (ANI)

