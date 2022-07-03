Netflix sets premiere date for Nani-Nazriya Nazim starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Romantic-comedy ''Ante Sundaraniki'' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, the streamer announced on Sunday.

''Ante Sundaraniki'' stars Nani and marks the Telugu debut of ''Bangalore Days'' star Nazriya Nazim, who predominantly features in Malayalam and Tamil films.

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the film was released in theatres on June 10. On Netflix, the film will be also released in Malayalam and Tamil ''You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundara and Leela. Save the date! 'Ante Sundaraniki' is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. #AnteSundaranikiOnNetflix,'' the streamer said in an Instagram post.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ''Ante Sundaraniki'' reportedly chronicles the story of Sundar and Leela, played by Nani and Nazriya, an interfaith couple trying to convince their parents about their marriage ''through a string of lies only to find themselves in a more complicated situations''.

The film opened to positive reviews last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)